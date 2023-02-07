< style > #main-column.w-full.max-w-\[760px\] { max-width : unset ; } .landing-wrapper { margin : 0 1rem 1rem 1rem ; } .landing-wrapper header>div:first-of-type { width : 450px ; height : 190px ; margin-right : 3rem ; background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/whiteFlatNew.svg ) ; background-size : contain ; background-repeat : no-repeat ; } .landing-wrapper header>div:last-of-type>h1 { font-size : 51px ; font-weight : 600 ; color : #afafaf ; } .landing-wrapper header>div:last-of-type>p { font-size : 24px ; } @media ( max-width : 400px ) { .landing-wrapper .text-5xl { font-size : 2.7rem ; } } </ style > < div class = " landing-wrapper flex flex-col items-center " > < style > .landing-wrapper { white-space : initial ; } .landing-wrapper>.header>div:first-of-type { width : 400px ; height : 175px ; margin-right : 3rem ; background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/whiteFlatNew.svg ) ; background-size : contain ; background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position : center ; } .landing-wrapper>.header { max-width : 1242px ; } .landing-wrapper>.grid { grid-template-columns : 1fr 1fr 1fr ; grid-gap : 1.5rem ; margin-top : 2.5rem ; } .landing-wrapper>.grid>.category { max-width : 400px ; padding : 1.5rem 1rem 1.5rem 1.5rem ; border-radius : 7px ; border : 1px solid #AFAFAF ; transition-duration : 300ms ; cursor : pointer ; } .landing-wrapper>.grid>.category:hover { border-color : transparent ; box-shadow : 0px 4px 16px 1px #cbcbcb5e ; } .landing-wrapper>.grid>.category>div:first-of-type { width : 4.75rem ; height : 4rem ; margin-right : 1.5rem ; background-size : contain ; background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position : center center ; image-rendering : pixelated ; } .landing-wrapper>.grid>.category>div:last-of-type { width : 3.5rem ; height : 100% ; background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/docs-landing-chevron-down.png ) ; background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-size : 20px ; background-position : bottom 22% right ; } .landing-wrapper>.grid>.category>div:nth-of-type(2) { width : 100% ; } .landing-wrapper>.grid>.category:hover>div:last-of-type { background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/docs-landing-chevron-down-black.png ) ; } @media ( max-width : 920px ) { .landing-wrapper>.grid { grid-template-columns : 1fr 1fr ; } } @media ( max-width : 780px ) { .landing-wrapper { margin-top : 1rem ; } .header { flex-direction : column ; max-width : 90vw ; } .landing-wrapper>.header>div:first-of-type { width : 280px ; height : 125px ; margin : 0 0 1.5rem 0 ; } .landing-wrapper>.header>div:last-of-type { text-align : center ; max-width : 80vw ; } } @media ( max-width : 620px ) { .landing-wrapper { margin-top : 1rem ; } .landing-wrapper>.header>div:first-of-type { width : 235px ; height : 100px ; } .landing-wrapper>.grid { grid-template-columns : 1fr ; } } @media ( max-width : 375px ) { .landing-wrapper>.header>div:last-of-type>h1 { font-size : 2.5rem ; } .landing-wrapper>.header>div:last-of-type>p { font-size : 1.15rem ; } } </ style > < div class = " header flex items-center " > < div > </ div > < div > < h1 class = " h1 font-bold text-5xl pb-4 " > Flipper Zero Documentation </ h1 > < p class = " text-xl " > Need help using your Flipper Zero? < br /> Discover user guides, developer documentation, schematics, blueprints, and more. </ p > </ div > </ div > < div class = " grid " > < div class = " category flex items-center " onclick = " window . open ( 'https://docs.flipperzero.one/basics/first-start' , 'this' ) " > < div style = " background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-general.png ) ; " > </ div > < div > < h4 class = " text-xl font-bold text-gray-900 " > Basics </ h4 > < p > Learn how to update firmware, manage device controls, insert a microSD card, customize settings, and troubleshoot issues. </ p > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > < div class = " category flex items-center " onclick = " window . open ( 'https://docs.flipperzero.one/sub-ghz' , 'this' ) " > < div style = " background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-subghz.png ) " > </ div > < div > < h4 class = " text-xl font-bold text-gray-900 " > Sub-GHz </ h4 > < p > Engage with radio signals that operate at frequencies below 1 GHz. Control devices that use radio technology. </ p > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > < div class = " category flex items-center " onclick = " window . open ( 'https://docs.flipperzero.one/rfid' , 'this' ) " > < div style = " background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-rfid.png ) " > </ div > < div > < h4 class = " text-xl font-bold text-gray-900 " > 125 kHz RFID </ h4 > < p > Explore the technology behind low-frequency proximity cards and discover how to read, write, and emulate RFID tags. </ p > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > < div class = " category flex items-center " onclick = " window . open ( 'https://docs.flipperzero.one/nfc' , 'this' ) " > < div style = " background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-nfc.png ) " > </ div > < div > < h4 class = " text-xl font-bold text-gray-900 " > NFC </ h4 > < p > Discover the 13.56 MHz RFID technology, including reading, writing, and emulating NFC cards, extracting keys and passwords. </ p > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > < div class = " category flex items-center " onclick = " window . open ( 'https://docs.flipperzero.one/infrared' , 'this' ) " > < div style = " background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-infrared.png ) " > </ div > < div > < h4 class = " text-xl font-bold text-gray-900 " > Infrared </ h4 > < p > Understand infrared signals used in TVs, sound systems, projectors, and others, and discover how to read and emulate remotes. </ p > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > < div class = " category flex items-center " onclick = " window . open ( 'https://docs.flipperzero.one/gpio-and-modules' , 'this' ) " > < div style = " background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-gpio.png ) " > </ div > < div > < h4 class = " text-xl font-bold text-gray-900 " > GPIO & modules </ h4 > < p > Learn about general-purpose input/output pins for connecting modules and how to use Flipper Zero as a USB to UART/SPI/I2C converter. </ p > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > < div class = " category flex items-center " onclick = " window . open ( 'https://docs.flipperzero.one/ibutton' , 'this' ) " > < div style = " background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-ibutton.png ) " > </ div > < div > < h4 class = " text-xl font-bold text-gray-900 " > iButton </ h4 > < p > Understand the 1-Wire technology to read, write, and emulate iButton electronic keys used in access control systems. </ p > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > < div class = " category flex items-center " onclick = " window . open ( 'https://docs.flipperzero.one/bad-usb' , 'this' ) " > < div style = " background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-badusb.png ) " > </ div > < div > < h4 class = " text-xl font-bold text-gray-900 " > Bad USB </ h4 > < p > Learn how to upload a Rubber Ducky script to a PC to emulate a keyboard that sends commands. </ p > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > < div class = " category flex items-center " onclick = " window . open ( 'https://docs.flipperzero.one/u2f' , 'this' ) " > < div style = " background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-u2f.svg ) " > </ div > < div > < h4 class = " text-xl font-bold text-gray-900 " > U2F </ h4 > < p > Sign in to web accounts using Flipper Zero as the second authentication factor security key. </ p > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > < div class = " category flex items-center " onclick = " window . open ( 'https://docs.flipper.net/apps' , 'this' ) " > < div style = " background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-modules.png ) " > </ div > < div > < h4 class = " text-xl font-bold text-gray-900 " > Apps </ h4 > < p > Explore an ever-growing collection of apps developed by the Flipper Zero community. </ p > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > < div class = " category flex items-center " onclick = " window . open ( 'https://docs.flipperzero.one/mobile-app' , 'this' ) " > < div style = " background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-mobile.png ) " > </ div > < div > < h4 class = " text-xl font-bold text-gray-900 " > Flipper Mobile App </ h4 > < p > Learn about the mobile application that makes using Flipper Zero even more convenient. </ p > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > < div class = " category flex items-center " onclick = " window . open ( 'https://docs.flipperzero.one/qflipper' , 'this' ) " > < div style = " background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-qflipper.svg ) " > </ div > < div > < h4 class = " text-xl font-bold text-gray-900 " > qFlipper </ h4 > < p > Understand how to use the desktop application for updating and repairing firmware and managing files. </ p > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > < div class = " category flex items-center " onclick = " window . open ( 'https://docs.flipperzero.one/development' , 'this' ) " > < div style = " background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-develop.svg ) " > </ div > < div > < h4 class = " text-xl font-bold text-gray-900 " > Development </ h4 > < p > Dive into software and hardware development with developer documentation, schematics, and blueprints. </ p > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > < div class = " category flex items-center " onclick = " window . open ( 'https://docs.flipper.net/video-game-module' , 'this' ) " > < div style = " background-image : url ( https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-vgm.svg ) " > </ div > < div > < h4 class = " text-xl font-bold text-gray-900 " > Video Game Module </ h4 > < p > Add new entertainment and development possibilities to your Flipper Zero with the Video Game Module. </ p > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div > < script > window . name = 'this' function loadLanding ( ) { document . querySelector ( '.ab-doc-name' ) . style . display = 'none' document . querySelector ( "#main-column" ) . style . maxWidth = 'fit-content' const sidebar = document . querySelector ( '.w-full.ab-space-content > div > .ab-right-column' ) . parentElement next . router . events . on ( 'routeChangeComplete' , ( ) => { if ( location . pathname === '/' ) { document . querySelector ( '.ab-doc-name' ) . style . display = 'none' sidebar . style . display = 'none' } else { document . querySelector ( "#main-column" ) . style . maxWidth = '' document . querySelector ( '.ab-doc-name' ) . style . display = 'block' sidebar . style . display = 'block' } } ) if ( location . pathname === '/' ) { sidebar . style . display = 'none' const wrapper = document . querySelector ( '.landing-wrapper' ) if ( ! wrapper ) { throw new Error ( 'Wrapper not found' ) } wrapper . style . display = 'flex' document . querySelector ( "#main-column > div > div > div.flex.flex-col" ) . style . display = 'none' const iframe = document . querySelector ( '.landing-wrapper' ) . parentElement iframe . style . maxHeight = '100%' iframe . style . height = '100%' } else { container . style . display = 'flex' document . querySelector ( '.landing-wrapper' ) . style . display = 'none' } } loadLanding ( ) localStorage . setItem ( 'oldHref' , document . location . href ) function observe ( ) { const bodyList = document . querySelector ( "body" ) const observer = new MutationObserver ( function ( mutations ) { mutations . forEach ( function ( mutation ) { if ( localStorage . getItem ( 'oldHref' ) !== document . location . href ) { localStorage . setItem ( 'oldHref' , document . location . href ) loadLanding ( ) } } ) } ) observer . observe ( bodyList , { childList : true , subtree : true } ) } observe ( ) </ script >



<style> #main-column.w-full.max-w-\[760px\] { max-width: unset; } .landing-wrapper { margin: 0 1rem 1rem 1rem; } .landing-wrapper header>div:first-of-type { width: 450px; height: 190px; margin-right: 3rem; background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/whiteFlatNew.svg); background-size: contain; background-repeat: no-repeat; } .landing-wrapper header>div:last-of-type>h1 { font-size: 51px; font-weight: 600; color: #afafaf; } .landing-wrapper header>div:last-of-type>p { font-size: 24px; } @media (max-width: 400px) { .landing-wrapper .text-5xl { font-size: 2.7rem; } } </style> <div class="landing-wrapper flex flex-col items-center"> <style> .landing-wrapper { white-space: initial; } .landing-wrapper>.header>div:first-of-type { width: 400px; height: 175px; margin-right: 3rem; background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/whiteFlatNew.svg); background-size: contain; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; } .landing-wrapper>.header { max-width: 1242px; } .landing-wrapper>.grid { grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr; grid-gap: 1.5rem; margin-top: 2.5rem; } .landing-wrapper>.grid>.category { max-width: 400px; padding: 1.5rem 1rem 1.5rem 1.5rem; border-radius: 7px; border: 1px solid #AFAFAF; transition-duration: 300ms; cursor: pointer; } .landing-wrapper>.grid>.category:hover { border-color: transparent; box-shadow: 0px 4px 16px 1px #cbcbcb5e; } .landing-wrapper>.grid>.category>div:first-of-type { width: 4.75rem; height: 4rem; margin-right: 1.5rem; background-size: contain; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center center; image-rendering: pixelated; } .landing-wrapper>.grid>.category>div:last-of-type { width: 3.5rem; height: 100%; background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/docs-landing-chevron-down.png); background-repeat: no-repeat; background-size: 20px; background-position: bottom 22% right; } .landing-wrapper>.grid>.category>div:nth-of-type(2) { width: 100%; } .landing-wrapper>.grid>.category:hover>div:last-of-type { background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/docs-landing-chevron-down-black.png); } @media (max-width: 920px) { .landing-wrapper>.grid { grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr; } } @media (max-width: 780px) { .landing-wrapper { margin-top: 1rem; } .header { flex-direction: column; max-width: 90vw; } .landing-wrapper>.header>div:first-of-type { width: 280px; height: 125px; margin: 0 0 1.5rem 0; } .landing-wrapper>.header>div:last-of-type { text-align: center; max-width: 80vw; } } @media (max-width: 620px) { .landing-wrapper { margin-top: 1rem; } .landing-wrapper>.header>div:first-of-type { width: 235px; height: 100px; } .landing-wrapper>.grid { grid-template-columns: 1fr; } } @media (max-width: 375px) { .landing-wrapper>.header>div:last-of-type>h1 { font-size: 2.5rem; } .landing-wrapper>.header>div:last-of-type>p { font-size: 1.15rem; } } </style> <div class="header flex items-center"> <div></div> <div> <h1 class="h1 font-bold text-5xl pb-4"> Flipper Zero Documentation </h1> <p class="text-xl"> Need help using your Flipper Zero?<br /> Discover user guides, developer documentation, schematics, blueprints, and more. </p> </div> </div> <div class="grid"> <div class="category flex items-center" onclick="window.open('https://docs.flipperzero.one/basics/first-start', 'this')"> <div style="background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-general.png);"></div> <div> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold text-gray-900"> Basics </h4> <p> Learn how to update firmware, manage device controls, insert a microSD card, customize settings, and troubleshoot issues. </p> </div> <div></div> </div> <div class="category flex items-center" onclick="window.open('https://docs.flipperzero.one/sub-ghz', 'this')"> <div style="background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-subghz.png)"></div> <div> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold text-gray-900"> Sub-GHz </h4> <p> Engage with radio signals that operate at frequencies below 1 GHz. Control devices that use radio technology. </p> </div> <div></div> </div> <div class="category flex items-center" onclick="window.open('https://docs.flipperzero.one/rfid', 'this')"> <div style="background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-rfid.png)"></div> <div> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold text-gray-900"> 125 kHz RFID </h4> <p> Explore the technology behind low-frequency proximity cards and discover how to read, write, and emulate RFID tags. </p> </div> <div></div> </div> <div class="category flex items-center" onclick="window.open('https://docs.flipperzero.one/nfc', 'this')"> <div style="background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-nfc.png)"></div> <div> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold text-gray-900"> NFC </h4> <p> Discover the 13.56 MHz RFID technology, including reading, writing, and emulating NFC cards, extracting keys and passwords. </p> </div> <div></div> </div> <div class="category flex items-center" onclick="window.open('https://docs.flipperzero.one/infrared', 'this')"> <div style="background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-infrared.png)"></div> <div> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold text-gray-900"> Infrared </h4> <p> Understand infrared signals used in TVs, sound systems, projectors, and others, and discover how to read and emulate remotes. </p> </div> <div></div> </div> <div class="category flex items-center" onclick="window.open('https://docs.flipperzero.one/gpio-and-modules', 'this')"> <div style="background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-gpio.png)"></div> <div> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold text-gray-900"> GPIO & modules </h4> <p> Learn about general-purpose input/output pins for connecting modules and how to use Flipper Zero as a USB to UART/SPI/I2C converter. </p> </div> <div></div> </div> <div class="category flex items-center" onclick="window.open('https://docs.flipperzero.one/ibutton', 'this')"> <div style="background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-ibutton.png)"></div> <div> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold text-gray-900"> iButton </h4> <p> Understand the 1-Wire technology to read, write, and emulate iButton electronic keys used in access control systems. </p> </div> <div></div> </div> <div class="category flex items-center" onclick="window.open('https://docs.flipperzero.one/bad-usb', 'this')"> <div style="background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-badusb.png)"></div> <div> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold text-gray-900"> Bad USB </h4> <p> Learn how to upload a Rubber Ducky script to a PC to emulate a keyboard that sends commands. </p> </div> <div></div> </div> <div class="category flex items-center" onclick="window.open('https://docs.flipperzero.one/u2f', 'this')"> <div style="background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-u2f.svg)"></div> <div> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold text-gray-900"> U2F </h4> <p> Sign in to web accounts using Flipper Zero as the second authentication factor security key. </p> </div> <div></div> </div> <div class="category flex items-center" onclick="window.open('https://docs.flipper.net/apps', 'this')"> <div style="background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-modules.png)"></div> <div> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold text-gray-900"> Apps </h4> <p> Explore an ever-growing collection of apps developed by the Flipper Zero community. </p> </div> <div></div> </div> <div class="category flex items-center" onclick="window.open('https://docs.flipperzero.one/mobile-app', 'this')"> <div style="background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-mobile.png)"></div> <div> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold text-gray-900"> Flipper Mobile App </h4> <p> Learn about the mobile application that makes using Flipper Zero even more convenient. </p> </div> <div></div> </div> <div class="category flex items-center" onclick="window.open('https://docs.flipperzero.one/qflipper', 'this')"> <div style="background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-qflipper.svg)"></div> <div> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold text-gray-900"> qFlipper </h4> <p> Understand how to use the desktop application for updating and repairing firmware and managing files. </p> </div> <div></div> </div> <div class="category flex items-center" onclick="window.open('https://docs.flipperzero.one/development', 'this')"> <div style="background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-develop.svg)"></div> <div> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold text-gray-900"> Development </h4> <p> Dive into software and hardware development with developer documentation, schematics, and blueprints. </p> </div> <div></div> </div> <div class="category flex items-center" onclick="window.open('https://docs.flipper.net/video-game-module', 'this')"> <div style="background-image: url(https://cdn.flipperzero.one/black-pixel-icon-vgm.svg)"></div> <div> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold text-gray-900"> Video Game Module </h4> <p> Add new entertainment and development possibilities to your Flipper Zero with the Video Game Module. </p> </div> <div></div> </div> </div> </div> <script> window.name = 'this' function loadLanding() { document.querySelector('.ab-doc-name').style.display = 'none' document.querySelector("#main-column").style.maxWidth = 'fit-content' const sidebar = document.querySelector('.w-full.ab-space-content > div > .ab-right-column').parentElement next.router.events.on('routeChangeComplete', () => { if (location.pathname === '/') { document.querySelector('.ab-doc-name').style.display = 'none' sidebar.style.display = 'none' } else { document.querySelector("#main-column").style.maxWidth = '' document.querySelector('.ab-doc-name').style.display = 'block' sidebar.style.display = 'block' } }) if (location.pathname === '/') { sidebar.style.display = 'none' /* const header = document.querySelector("#ab-top-navbar") if (!header) { throw new Error('Header not found') } */ const wrapper = document.querySelector('.landing-wrapper') if (!wrapper) { throw new Error('Wrapper not found') } wrapper.style.display = 'flex' // header.after(wrapper) document.querySelector("#main-column > div > div > div.flex.flex-col").style.display = 'none' const iframe = document.querySelector('.landing-wrapper').parentElement iframe.style.maxHeight = '100%' iframe.style.height = '100%' } else { container.style.display = 'flex' document.querySelector('.landing-wrapper').style.display = 'none' } } loadLanding() localStorage.setItem('oldHref', document.location.href) function observe() { const bodyList = document.querySelector("body") const observer = new MutationObserver(function (mutations) { mutations.forEach(function (mutation) { if (localStorage.getItem('oldHref') !== document.location.href) { localStorage.setItem('oldHref', document.location.href) loadLanding() } }) }) observer.observe(bodyList, { childList: true, subtree: true }) } observe() </script>